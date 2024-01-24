The federal government is calling interested participants to apply for the National Girls in ICT competition

This initiative is for Nigerian girls in secondary schools to showcase their skills in ICT-related domain

The government stated that initiatives such as this would help to reduce the gender gap in the industry

The federal government has opened an application for the National Girls in ICT competition, an initiative that seeks to transform the ICT landscape in Nigeria.

This was announced by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy on its X page.

The initiative seeks to create a platform for girls in secondary schools to showcase their skills, creativity, and innovation in various ICT-related domains to create equal opportunities for girls to participate and excel.

It stated:

“As part of our commitment to promote gender inclusivity and inspire young girls to take the lead in the ICT sector, we are delighted to announce the start of the National Girls in ICT Competition.

“Our goal is to reduce the gender gap in the industry and provide equal opportunities for girls to actively participate and excel.

How to participate:

Interested participants will need to follow the procedures;

Sign up for the competition through the registration portal.

Build a team and register with the support of their teachers.

Identify a problem in your community and develop a tech-based solution.

Participate in a 5-day training program across states to enhance your technical skills.

Showcase your solution in regional competitions to qualify for the national stage.

Present your innovative solution in a virtual pitching competition evaluated by qualified judges.

Receive certificates, prizes, and opportunities for further education and development.

Competition Stages

The first stage is the national call for application. Application opens by January 22nd and closes by February 18th

The second stage is the virtual state pitching competition. The exercise is expected to last between March 12th and March 14th

The third stage is the final stage involving the virtual national pitching competition. The event is scheduled for March 16th

Students who make it to the final stage will be awarded scholarships, laptops, trophies, and certificates for winners.

