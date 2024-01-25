Nigerians have been thrown into a mourning mood following the shocking demise of Saheed Wahab, an international student, in the United Kingdom

The president of Nigerians in UK Community announced Saheed's death on X and revealed plans are underway to bury him abroad

Many Nigerians wondered what would have made a person pass away a day after he arrived abroad

Saheed Wahab's passing away has released a shock wave of sadness in the Nigerian community.

Legit.ng reported that Saheed died on Tuesday, January 16 a day after arriving UK to start his MSc at Teesside University.

Saheed Wahab's death put people in a mourning mood.

Source: Getty Images

Breaking the news on X, the president of Nigerians in UK, @Oluomoofderby the deceased's family have granted permission for him to be buried in the UK.

The news sent into zens into morning mod as people wondered what may be happening with Nigerian students in the UK

People prayed he get eternal rest.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians mourn the passing of Saheed Wahab

@hadeytechng said:

"Allahuma ighfirillahu warahmuhu.

"May Allah be pleased with him and grant him Jannah firdaoz.

"May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@iamgodwinantai said:

"Chai.

"What's really happening with ourbl country men and women coming for greener pastures in this country dying this 2024.

"God abeg."

@peng_writer said:

"Ọmọ. This is heartbreaking. May Almighty Allah forgive him and be with his family."

@BarristerJuliet said:

"This is so sad. May Almighty comfort his loved ones and rest his soul."

@OKWYtycoon said:

"Nawa o what’s happening bikonu?

"May Allah forgive him and grant him janah!"

@Stifler_Ldn said:

"OMG this is sad , may God forgive his shortcomings and accept him into his kingdom."

Nigerian man dies hours before his relocation overseas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had passed away hours before he moved abroad.

The young man named Okpani Ugochukwu shared what was supposed to be good news with his friends after concluding plans to travel.

Ugochukwu's plans have, however, failed to materialise as he reportedly did not wake up after sleeping the night before his journey, says Facebook user, Nwankwo Ugochukwuo, who also wrote about it.

