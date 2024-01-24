A young lady has shared her experience being the only student in her department and at her level in the university

According to her, people are always shocked whenever they realise that she's the only student in her class

The lady’s video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens who shared their varying opinions and questions

A young Nigerian lady has been making headlines after revealing her situation at the university.

According to the young lady identified as @itz.baniaz on TikTok, she is the only student in her department and at her level.

Lady shares her experience as the only student

The young lady revealed how people always insist that she can't fail any course because she's the only student at her level.

She further reiterated that since she's in 300 level and the vice president, automatically when she gets to 400 level, she would be the president.

Furthermore, she added that other department lecturers are always shocked when they give her question paper on exam day and ask if any other person is taking the course and she says No.

The happy student mentioned how she’s always in her HOD's office and people refer to her as the HOD’s daughter.

In her words;

“Of course, I'm the only one in my level in my department, I can set and change my time if I want, including my exam timetable. I have all my lecturers' numbers and they all know me. I'm free to interact with my lecturers in both online and physical classes. People always ask me questions like, how'd you interact with your lecturers? I'm always shy.”

Netizens react to video of only student in department

Netizens reacting in the comments section have shared their take on the lady being the only one at her level.

Jennifer reacted:

“What department are you in?”

Ilerioluwa reacted:

“How you Dey take cheat for exam?”

@somadinne said:

"Chai Pele o."

NUEL reacted:

“Which country? Which department? Which university? Which level?”

Big Tems |Self care Enthusiast said:

“You no fit miss class, you no fit fail in peace.”

@iamjulie said:

“I thought i was d only one.”

THE WINTER COAT GUY said:

“The God that did it for you should avoid me.”

TEESTEEDO reacted:

“U don break record.”

Toks said:

“Na you be HOC, na you be assistant HOC and the other coursemate.”

Busty_Tee said:

“I'm the only one in my dept.”

