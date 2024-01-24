An old woman has captured the hearts of internet users over her youthful reaction after finally regaining her freedom

Weeks back, the grandma was picked up from the house by police officers and remained in their custody

A video showing her happy dance following her release from jail has amassed over 620k views on TikTok

A lady left netizens in stitches after she shared a video where her grandma danced excitedly after being released from jail.

The lady, @daydabombest, found her grandma's behaviour hilarious.

The old woman was happy to be back home. Photo Credit: @daydabombest

Source: TikTok

"They just let her out," the lady captioned the clip she shared on TikTok.

Her clip showed the excited old woman screaming and dancing with great energy. She bent her waist and moved her body like a youth.

The clip of her release comes weeks after a video showed when police officers were whisking her away.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hailed her return

angimal said:

"Lmao yes ma’am. Welcome back."

Sol said:

"Definitely see millennial grandparents going through this situation in the future so glad she’s back home."

Ladigoddess Smith said:

"Hold on they kept gran gran for 1 week. They should have set her free."

Emily Buie said:

"Happy new year granny.. stay out of trouble.. glad you home."

LilMewMew06 said:

"Wait how long was she in for??? It was well over a week ago she got locked up!?!"

fineMez said:

"Grandma was about to cry in the back of that car now she taking shi.t."

Gee said:

"Lmao not they kept granny for two weeks."

Abria1400_ said:

"At first I’m like she seem like a nice lady this lady gangster asl."

Old woman regains freedom after 27 years in jail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 74-year-old woman had regained freedom after being convicted for a crime she didn't commit.

In 1988, Watkins and Dunn were convicted of aggravated ra.pe and first-degree murder. It was later established that the medical examiner made an error, leading to their wrongful conviction.

After spending 27 years in jail, they were granted parole in 2015, but Dunn died in prison. Watkins and Dunn's lawyer said he is unsure whether their families will be compensated for their wasted time spent in jail.

Source: Legit.ng