A video of a salesgirl recorded while she was dancing during work hours has stirred mixed reactions

The man, Achieva Evans, who posed as her employer asked people on his TikTok account if he should sack her

A few people begged her boss not to terminate her employment as she was only dancing to have fun

A businessman and content creator, Achieva Evans, shared a video of a saleslady dancing in a shop.

The man (@the_dynamic_mc) had words imposed on the video asking:

"Look at the unemployed I employed. Should I fire her?"

The lady showed some cool moves in front of her camera. Photo source: @the_dynamic_mc

Source: TikTok

The man lamented that the lady was dancing in the should instead of minding her business. He spoke in words mixed with English and Akan words.

Many people in the man's video comment section begged him against sacking the lady. The camera that captured the lady dancing was from a car in a parking lot.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dotcom2021 said:

"She is at the same time advertising the product."

user6184403142126 wondered:

"So she shouldn't be happy because u employed her?"

Obaapaa asked:

"Has someone come to buy something and she hasn’t attend to the person?"

Evans responded:

"Should we be waiting for that."

Mr Blaq said:

"No brother don't fire her, just give us her social media handle so we follow her."

Evans replied:

"At working hrs?"

Portia Wekia said:

"She is a new employee too o. Lakeside shop."

Grace Mina said:

"Is better than someone that will take your things."

He replied:

"She won’t try."

28th January said:

"So because of work she can’t be happy?"

adjoasikapa28 said:

"She’s attracting more customers for u."

Swab said:

"Just talk to her & give her the rules & regulations. Pipo are saying she has to be happy. Ehh u employ her in to business. It’s his business."

Another worker dancing at work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a cute video of a pretty female employee in uniform dancing in the office went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the lady, identified as @qwinsoyeh, was spotted dancing at her workplace before her manager caught her.

Source: Legit.ng