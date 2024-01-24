A man said he has been unable to get a visa and relocate abroad and that his application keeps coming back rejected

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said he has two Nigerian passports, which are all expired, and he has acquired a new one

He said his prayer is that he will be able to get a visa and move abroad so that the new international passport will not go to waste

A man said he is eager to relocate abroad, but the problem is that his application for a visa keeps being rejected.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, Comic Emmie, showed copies of three Nigerian international passports.

The man said his application for a visa was rejected. Photo credit: TikTok/@comicemmie.

He said two of his Nigerian passports are expired, and that he only used four pages of one of them out of 64 pages.

Renewing expired Nigerian passport

He wrote:

"I'm tired of renewing my Nigerian international passport."

Emmie was unhappy that his Nigerian passports went to waste, and he is unable to use them to get a visa to relocate.

He prayed that the new one he just acquired would help him get a visa to move abroad.

Emmie said he might not be alone as it appears many Nigerians acquire passports for local identification only and not to travel abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man with two expired international passports

@oluwa2big said:

"Me wey do 4 years passport, and it’s already 3 years now, and I never go anywhere. Make God remember me before e go expire."

@CHAIRMAN commented:

"My own na for identification. Three passports all empty pages."

@blessingagwu said:

"God abeg. E dey pain ehn...This year must be different."

@T.mama reacted:

"You even travel go Ghana sef. Some of us e dey bag till e expire."

@Easytrust commented:

"I pray I travel out before mine go expire next year."

Dr Igbalajobi helps students get passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi was able to get N1.3 million through crowdfunding in January 2023.

With the money, some 100 students were supported in getting their passports.

The money is usually donated by well-to-do individuals willing to lift poor students.

Source: Legit.ng