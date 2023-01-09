A little boy showed off his affectionate side after visiting an open zoo with his mother and some other people

In the video, his mother was playing with an animal when it suddenly grabbed her fist and began to play with it

The little boy thought his mum was in danger and he screamed for help while trying to get down from the car

A video spotted on TikTok shows a protective little boy crying out for help at the slightest moment he thought his mum was in danger.

His mother was playing with an animal and she intentionally put her hand inside the animal's mouth. The cow grabbed her fist and started chewing it gently.

On sighting this, the little boy immediately screamed for help as he thought his mother was in danger.

He tearfully asked the animal to let go of his mum as he screamed out loud. After a while of screaming, he tried to come out of the vehicle.

"Mum! let her go! Stop!", he screamed.

Social media reactions

@Thinytintin4848 wrote:

"Bro will grow up and get revenge for his mother."

@exinfernis075 commented:

"That little boy was ready to attack to save him mommy that's the most precious thing ever."

@prumbley reacted:

"That is real emotional damage."

@udeze41 said:

"The boy will be a great man in future."

@Ubax stated:

"He loves his mother."

Dog saves baby from eating dirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, @thehazzards_, has shared a video of how her dog is passionate about keeping her child safe at all times, even without supervision.

In the TikTok clip, a child was walking towards what looked like a stone with the intent of picking it up and swallowing the object. Before the kid could touch the object, a dog walked to the spot and picked the same thing up with its mouth.

After playing with the kid for a while to get his attention away from the object, the pet walked away with the object in its mouth. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

