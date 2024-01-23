A young Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video on the TikTok app showing off her father's big factory

In the viral clip, her father’s workers were seen working diligently while her father supervised their work

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many praising her father for building such a huge factory

An Igbo lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her day out with her biological father.

The pretty lady identified as @bratz.hairs on TikTok documented every bit of her and her father’s day out.

Lady shares video of dad’s factory

Her video started with a ride to the location of her Igbo father’s factory with her dad driving and leading the way.

On getting there, she gave her followers a tour of what the factory looked like and the production going on at the time.

Her father was also captured at different points, supervising the work in progress in his factory.

She shared the video with the trendy sound used by many Igbo’s last Christmas to show off their father’s mansion.

She wrote;

“POV: you followed your Igbo dad to his factory.”

Reactions as lady shows off father's factory

Netizens found the lady’s video captivating and they took to the comments section to react to the video.

@jennifersimon582 said:

"They don’t know."

@riccaniii reacted:

"How much is money?"

@justabel added:

"The money choke."

Watch the video below:

Lady proudly shows off father's small house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite facing criticisms from netizens, a beautiful lady has maintained that she is proud of her family. The lady took to her official TikTok account to share a video showing the houses her grandfather and father built.

While sharing the video, she encouraged everyone to take pride in whatever they have and not listen to 'haters'. The lady with the handle @helendemzy showed off the houses proudly and shamed those who trolled her family. Helen had been taunted by netizens on TikTok after sharing videos at her family's small compound.

However, according to her, she was very proud of her father’s house despite how it looked to outsiders. She said: “I’m sorry my dear, I make use of what I have, and all thanks to my late grandfather, your granddaughter is proud of you. To my lovely father, you tried dad, I and my siblings will do better than this. Let’s be proud of what we have and work hard for a better one,” she added.

