A young lady has shared her embarrassing experience after texting her boss and claiming that she was not feeling well

That same morning, she boarded a flight and found out that he was a passenger in the same aeroplane

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many giving her suggestions on how to get out of the situation

A lady has shared a video of her boss on the same flight with her after she claimed to be sick.

The lady identified as @leilasoares on TikTok boarded a flight to an undisclosed location but became uncomfortable and scared as soon as she saw her boss on the same flight.

Lady meets her boss on same flight Photo credit: @leilasoares/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Staff hides face with a mask

In a bid to avoid being seen, she covered her face with a mask while still acting restless and breathing fast.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Messaged my boss to call in sick only to find out he's on the same flight," the lady captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shares experience with boss

@hausoferiss said:

"If you weren’t sick before I bet you’re sick now."

@faroukcastiglione said:

"The best way was to hide in airport toilet and be last to get your luggage."

@kesh_s03 wrote:

"My boss called off 1 time and I saw her in Nordstrom, she told me don't tell."

@buttercup_.1999 said:

"I called in sick a time and went to the casino and saw my boss waving at me by the roulette machines."

@lat1n0_hab1b1 reacted:

"I need to know if he ever found out. I need to know if he seen this TikTok."

@troioithuy added:

"I once lied to my parents I had to work a double and I ended up on the same flight as my dad to Denver."

Watch the video below:

Lady gets sacked by boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have hailed a young lady's conduct when her boss pulled a surprise sack prank on her. In the viral video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram, the male boss accosted the young lady where she was tending to work and began highlighting her flaws.

The employer explained that he has had enough of her poor work behaviours that include not giving customers full attention, pressing her phone on duty as well as taking an unauthorized longer work break. He added that the lady would have to give way for fresh employees who have been training to take over from her.

Quite surprisingly, the lady maintained an unusual calm and smiled when the boss broke the news of her sacking to her. It is noteworthy that the young lady had first politely urged the boss to highlight her flaws so she can improve on them to serve better at her next place of work. As she made to exit the premises, the boss called her back stating that it was all a prank.

Source: Legit.ng