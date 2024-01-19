Mixed reactions trailed a trending video of a Nigerian student resuming school with a bag of garri

One of his female colleagues saw him returning with the garri and could not help but be amused at the sight of it

Many people came to the defence of the young man with funny comments, just as others found it hilarious

In a viral video, an unidentified male student returned to school with a bag of garri.

@matilda_life1 shared the clip on TikTok as she laughed at her colleague as he entered the hostel.

The image of a woman used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, TikTok/@matilda_life1

Source: Getty Images

"POV: My neighbour brought bag of garri to school," wording on her TikTok video read.

The clip, which was made from the hostel, showed a young man walking into the building premises with a bag of garri on his head.

It is not clear if the garri belonged to the man who carried it in as another fellow trailed behind him with a school bag and two nylons in both hands.

@matilda_life1's video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the garri video

Okiki Ola said:

"Economy no easy."

AlphaEnt said:

"Leave am na National treasury."

philomena262 said:

"He no gi share drop location na."

drealonelesh said:

"He wan start garri sales no reason am."

Kelvin said:

"U don cast my guy…..that Garri na till next semester."

Xen said:

"You know wether him wan sell am?"

sunnybase14 said:

"Funny part.

"U go follow drink am."

Edith said:

"Him ready for this semester."

Nigerian boy spotted drinking garri in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pupil was recorded drinking garri from a cooler in class.

The boy ate the meal without minding whoever was looking at him. The teacher even had to zoom in on his face.

Many people who reacted to the video asked the teacher if she later bought him a better meal instead of just making a TikTok clip and she said "yes".

A desk in front of the girl was a girl who made sure her food was not recorded as she shielded it with her palm.

Source: Legit.ng