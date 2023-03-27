A little Muslim boy almost paralysed the traffic as he surprisingly said his prayers in the middle of the road

He refused to listen to a security personnel who seemed to urge him to leave the road and carried on with his prayer

The boy's action was caught on camera and elicited mixed reactions after it was shared on social media

A little Muslim boy caused quite a stir on a road as he prayed with a mat with full concentration.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over six million times, the lad stood up, knelt and bowed his head on the mat like devoted Muslims do in mosques when saying prayers.

The kid refused to leave the road. Photo Credit: @ajom75uddim

Source: TikTok

A security personnel tried to get the boy off the middle of the road to no avail.

Not wishing to use force on the lad, the security man became a protector of the boy and diverted the traffic to allow the kid to carry on.

Commuters went around the kid while passersby stole glances at the devoted boy who did not bate an eyelid despite the attention he created.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Zhaffi4 said:

"I always feel happy about white people. They always understand themselves."

Austine Abah said:

"This is not right. Please teach them to do the right thing and make the world a peaceful place."

eshunkwabena said:

"This is not beautiful. Even the creator won't accept it. Hypocrite worship always wants human praise. Use your sense as humans and do what is right."

Asimike said:

"Next time do it on the highway, you'd get a lot of views as well."

BLESSEDMOMO20 said:

"I don't know who raised this boy like African kids."

Quamjan said:

"This is insane! Why do you pray at the middle of the road? For what purpose?"

Jesus Loves You! said:

"Very irresponsible, disobedient and lawless. That's what they are taught from childhood. May God grant them understanding."

Little boy prays for women on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had prayed fervently for women on a road.

With his eyes shut, the boy prayed like someone under the influence of a greater power as he made decrees and prayers using the Bible and referencing biblical events.

The women in the background kept saying "Amen" to his prayers while a group of kids watched from a distance. The boy prayed for the women's children, their blessings and against those seeking to take away what is rightfully theirs.

Source: Legit.ng