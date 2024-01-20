A Nigerian man in the diaspora has notified his countrymen in the United Kingdom about a new development they must take note of

He said the UK Home Office is now enforcing regulations regarding work hours during school sessions

He revealed that a Nigerian student is currently in immigration custody for flouting the work hours rule

A political analyst and Nigerian abroad, @Oluomoofderby, has warned Nigerians schooling in the UK to avoid flouting work hour rules for international students.

According to the University of Cambridge, a student visa issued for full-time degree level studies allows one to work for a maximum of 20 hours per week during term-time.

This is a maximum of 20 hours in total in any one week, including paid or unpaid work and for one or more organisation.

In a tweet on Saturday, January 20, @Oluomoofderby said he noticed that the UK Home Office was strictly enforcing the work hour rules for international students.

He urged Nigerian students in the UK to stick to the regulations, citing that someone is currently in immigration detention for breaking the rule. He wrote:

"Attention Nigerian students in the UK.

"It has come to our notice that the Home Office is strictly enforcing regulations regarding working hours during the school session.

"Working over 20hrs per week is only permitted when school is not in session.

"Please be aware and adhere to these rules to avoid legal consequences.

"One of our brothers is currently in immigration detention because he worked over 20hrs.

"Let's prioritize compliance and keep our community informed."

People share their thoughts on his warning

@baksonH said:

"I already saw this coming.

"I just hate breaking rules regardless if sanction was implemented or not.

"It was clearly stated.

"20 hrs per week for students."

@Iam_muiz said:

"I am sure everyone knows this. Some just decide to do whatever they want to do anyways, without caring about the consequences."

@5Blunt01 said:

"Many already believe it's not possible not to work 20 hours a week and because others did it and got away, they now see it as normal. Nothing you will tell them until they learn the hard way."

@Ekiss445 said:

"I don't think anyone in his or her right sense will want to risk that. It was made clear from the beginning."

@Mudex_Gold said:

"But where una dey see shift self, me wey Dey do full time hardly see 20hrs in a week."

@supremacykingof said:

"Someone that yet to travel asking.

"If I'm working with my phone, let us assume customer service, community management etc can they still know or it is only apply to physical jobs?"

