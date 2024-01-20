A netizen has sent internet users into a frenzy after displaying the flight ticket used for a round trip in 2011

The X user lamented over how good the naira was in the past and how it has lost its value, saying it is very depressing

Social media users could not agree more and argued back and forth while comparing the past with the present

An X user, @SabreNoir, has taken to social media to show an Arik Air flight ticket used in 2011 for a Lagos to London trip.

The ticket he shared showed it cost just N96k for the round trip, which is quite low in comparison with hat is obtainable at present.

The flight was from Lagos to London. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon

"N96k to travel from Lagos to London. Round trip," @SabreNoir wrote.

The tweep thought it is very depressing and lamented online.

"Guy, these things dey depressing like mad," the X user tweeted in the comment section.

The tweet blew up and sparked a discussion on how the naira has lost its value over the years.

Nigerian airline operators have explained why airfares may not be reduced anytime soon.

Nigerians react to the flight ticket

@Pappy_rush said:

"I have a copy of a letter my late dad wrote to his friend when he was going for his MSc in 1983 the exchange rate was $1.96 - 1 Naira."

@IamTheIroko said:

"It was N150,000 return Arik Air to South Africa this same period under review.

"When I say thunder fire all APC supporters you think I am joking. Evil shall rest at their doorstep."

@zigzagdreamers_ said:

"This was Jonathan govt that APC fought against with propaganda and Nigerians thought they were fighting for their good. Look at us now."

@bruzieee said:

"If you have 100k before now, you will go to US and come back. Sad how hard naira has fallen, I just hope it doesn’t fall deeper."

@UrbanSports7 said:

"96k was $621 black market rate in 2011. The same 96k is 2024 807k."

@Myka_veli said:

"This was under PDP economy but APC fanboys swore that PDP destroyed the economy."

@LanreSOFT said:

"This was happening and some sets of people decided to tag it “generosity from the govt”

"Introduced more capitalist policies.

"Introduced a candidate that had nothing to offer than crude economic growth and nonchalant attitude.

"The rest they say his history."

@Simi__A

Lmaooo my uncle just told me four hundred and twenty naira was his first round trip ticket

Lady shares 1987 'flight ticket'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a flight ticket reportedly used in 1987.

The flight pass was captured in a short clip and posted by @funnyohafiagirl who said it was used by her dad.

What amazed many TIkTokers was the price seen on the ticket. However, some argued that it may not be the actual flight cost. What was written on the pass was N150 and the destination was Douala, Cameroon.

This was in addition to an airport tax of N20. It is not known if the N170 covered the entire flight cost.

Source: Legit.ng