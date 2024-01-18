A Nigerian lady has flaunted the extravagant food items and snacks her boyfriend purchased for her at a mall

The lady lamented over his preference for spoiling her with culinary delights rather than human hair wigs

Some netizens advised her to sell some of the items and purchase a human hair wig with the proceeds

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a lady revealed the thoughtful and unique way her boyfriend expresses his love for her.

Instead of opting for conventional gifts, he prefers to shower her with an assortment of food and snacks.

Lady shares boyfriend’s unique display of love

The video shared by @lifez_izziey on TikTok showcased a wide array of delectable treats, ranging from mouthwatering dishes to tantalizing snacks.

The total value of the food and snacks purchased by her boyfriend amounted to an impressive N267,700.

The lady's video highlighted her boyfriend's belief in the power of food as a means of expressing affection.

Rather than investing in expensive human hair, he chooses to spoil her with delicious meals and snacks, emphasising the importance of sustenance and shared experiences.

Reactions as man spoils girlfriend with expensive food items

The TikTok video garnered significant attention and sparked reactions from netizens.

NINTHFITTINGS said:

“Eat healthy food your hair go long.”

@meeeeee reacted:

“Open provision store and sell it use the money buy hair.”

Demiliciouz_ reacted:

“Stay alive for him first.”

@princess reacted:

“Una own better I never even.”

Vikie100 said:

“Same here. His ready to take you shopping buy you food every day. Oga buy me wig he will tell you I hear.”

@lilybryn2&@XXX said:

“Use am open provision shop.”

@user6890937290313 said:

“Na who chop dey wear hair.”

Watch the video below:

Caring man buys 2 kekes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

