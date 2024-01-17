A Nigerian man who worked in the US military posted a video on TikTok to celebrate his promotion

The man, who was overjoyed by his career advancement, showed off his new rank on his uniform

In the 10-second clip, the Nigerian officer expressed his pride in his work and the country he served

A Nigerian man who worked in the US military shared his happiness on TikTok by posting a video to celebrate his promotion.

The man, who was ecstatic and grateful for his career progression, proudly displayed his new rank on his uniform.

Nigerian man shares goodnews. Photo credit: @dvrk_angel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the 10-second clip shared by @dvrk_angel, the Nigerian officer conveyed his sense of accomplishment and honour in his work and the country he served with loyalty and dedication.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chef Jray reacted:

“That's the best feeling taking that ait patch on and putting you're unit patch on.”

User8587732082811 said:

“75th Fires Brigade Fort Sill, OK.”

User848390823882 wrote:

“What does that patch mean?”

Sim Sim commented:

“Congratulations.”

MIKKEAL:

“Congrats bro.”

AXOS Pride:

“Aye l just put my unit patch on this past Thursday.”

David x Bryana:

“This'll be me in late March.”

HENRY:

“You go get sgt.”

3Jik2782:

“Enjoy all the highs and lows of your time in service. Its all worth it.”

Sean Keli:

“What mos is that.”

Nigerian man in US Army shows off his uniform and new rank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian who is a US Army officer is reaping the fruit of his hard work. He was recently promoted and posted a video on TikTok to celebrate.

The video showed him proudly displaying his new rank insignia, which he placed on the uniform. He expressed his excitement and gratitude for his achievement, which was the result of his dedication and perseverance.

The video went viral and received many positive comments from people who praised him for his service and said they were proud of his accomplishment. The video shared by @wiz_wole also inspired many other Nigerians who admired his success and wished him well.

Source: Legit.ng