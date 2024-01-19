A Nigerian man living abroad who watched the Nigerian second match in AFCON with his family became a sensation on TikTok

He and his children were tense as the game started, but his wife did not share their enthusiasm because she was not from Nigeria

She told them to relax and predicted that the match may end in defeat, but he refused to accept that outcome

A Nigerian man who lives abroad with his family has gained attention after his wife posted a video of his reaction to the Ivory Coast against Nigeria on TikTok.

The video showed him and his children standing on their toes as the game kicked off while his wife looked on with indifference.

The man was tensed. Photo credit: @thepetertribe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @thepetertribe, she showed that she did not care about the match because she was not from Nigeria, and she advised them to calm down and brace themselves for a loss.

However, he defiantly declared that he would never accept a loss and that he believed in his team.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng