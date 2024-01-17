A young boy had gone to the shopping centre with his dad and kept choosing items his parents did not want to buy

A curious young lad accompanied his dad to the bustling shopping centre in the heart of the city.

As they walked past the colourful displays of various goods, the lad’s eyes sparkled with mischief and he darted from one shop to another, picking up items that his parents had no intention of purchasing.

Little boy takes perfume. Photo credit: @sarahotas5656/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He first snatched a quality bag from a rack, which his dad had to pry from his tight grip, then he dashed to a cosmetics store and reached for a bottle of fragrance.

His dad followed him and tried to persuade him to drop the fragrance, but the lad was too stubborn to listen.

In a video shared by @sarahota5656, he twisted the cap and sprayed the liquid all over himself, creating a cloud of perfume.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chikodili Ezegbu said:

“God dey rest angels carry sand dey mold ancestors.”

Liele wrote:

“All this ancients wey God dey send to us as pikin.”

Abari commented:

“You don carry who pass yoU come shopping.”

Bmt LUxury Hairs:

“Dis one na HK chairman oo.”

Jenny:

“No be I won go meet my babe be dis.”

Mc Cedar:

“Lol & the boy smart Na yahoo boy pikin be that nothing anybody wan tell me.”

Pretty Ann:

“I wan pay for the bag like say him hold shishi there wey him stand.”

Javblag:

“Why de boy plog very y dey pain una? U all should he hanny be y well at such age, make una rest abeg, he will learn.”

Esther:

“Old man oSIM baby boy.”

Prettyogbanjes:

“Y this cute pikin go Dey speak bad English na Nawa o.”

Uwailapeter:

“No try am oo and by the way why you spoil am.”

Adebimpe:

“Jummy another ancestor caught on camera here.”

Pretty Blessing:

“Is the no try am for me.”

Source: Legit.ng