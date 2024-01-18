A Nigerian lady who had sent a N10,000 gift to her younger brother was touched by the response he sent on WhatsApp

A Nigerian lady who had decided to surprise her younger brother with a generous gift of N10,000 was moved by the heartfelt response he sent her on WhatsApp.

The young man, who was ecstatic with the unexpected money, sent her a voice note to convey his sincere gratitude and joy.

She was excited about his response. Photo credit: @realmaryc

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @realmaryc, the brother did not miss the opportunity to tell her how much he loved and cherished her support and that he would never forget her kindness.

His voice was full of emotion and affection, and he thanked God for blessing him with such a wonderful sister.

The lady was touched by his words and shared the video online, where many people praised her for being a caring and generous sister.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Francisca Jude said:

“Shugah mommy, my love, my second mother u or nothing I love u bby.”

Ukluveneji4 reacted:

“My friend say she want to see that your romantic brother.”

Kelly wrote:

“U or nothing my love & love you baby.”

Efya w commented:

“U or nothing.”

Showy b also commented:

“We are in this together.”

Ada Quinceline:

“Cute LexUs 2023 model.”

Edna:

“You or nothing.”

