A group of Nigerian children decided to give their parents a wonderful gift by contributing money together to refurbish their old house

They documented the whole process and the final result in a viral TikTok video that has amazed many viewers

The house, which was previously outdated and dull, turned into a gorgeous and cosy home for their parents

A group of Nigerian children wanted to show their love and appreciation for their parents by giving them a special surprise.

They pooled their money together and hired a team of professionals to renovate their parents’ house, which was in need of some serious makeover.

Children renovate parents' house.

Source: TikTok

They captured the whole transformation process in a TikTok video that has gone viral and touched the hearts of many people.

The video, shared by @bbylash1, showed how the house, which was once old-fashioned and drab, became a beautiful and modern home for their parents, who would be ecstatic by the generous gesture of their children.

