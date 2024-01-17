Nigerian Children Impress Parents, Transform Their Old House into a Modern Home, Share Video
- A group of Nigerian children decided to give their parents a wonderful gift by contributing money together to refurbish their old house
- They documented the whole process and the final result in a viral TikTok video that has amazed many viewers
- The house, which was previously outdated and dull, turned into a gorgeous and cosy home for their parents
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A group of Nigerian children wanted to show their love and appreciation for their parents by giving them a special surprise.
They pooled their money together and hired a team of professionals to renovate their parents’ house, which was in need of some serious makeover.
They captured the whole transformation process in a TikTok video that has gone viral and touched the hearts of many people.
The video, shared by @bbylash1, showed how the house, which was once old-fashioned and drab, became a beautiful and modern home for their parents, who would be ecstatic by the generous gesture of their children.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Sul reacted:
“Dad First daughter.” Congratulations, dear, it pains me because mine is no more.”
Official Amaka said:
“I will use this sound this year Amen.”
CEO Mercy:
“I just by curtain remain small.”
Onyinyechiit:
“I must use dis sound dis year Amen.”
ŠWoG FRANK:
“Congratulations my dear.”
Anthonybb:
“Congratulations.”
FASHION STORE:
“Congrats, your child will do this and more for you.”
Son builds new house for his parents, shows the entire process from start to finish
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man also touched the hearts of many people with his TikTok video, where he showed how he built a beautiful house for his parents.
The man wanted to give his parents a better living condition than the old houses they used to live in.
He took it upon himself to construct a new and modern house for them, and he captured the whole process on camera.
The video shared by @kabalington, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the different stages of the house construction, from laying the foundation to painting the walls.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng