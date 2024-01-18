The life of a Nigerian lady is no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online

In a video she posted on the social media platform TikTok, the lady indicates that her life took a negative turn after she met the man

Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shinning before she met the man before things took a negative turn

A lady took to TikTok to share how her relationship with a man she met affected her life negatively.

In the TikTok video, the lady, Adesewa Harriet, shared nice photos to show how good and nice her life was before she met the man.

The lady tearfully shared her story on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@adesewa_harriet2.

Source: TikTok

The man would later become her boyfriend, and her life took a negative turn, according to the video.

In the first group of photos in the video, the lady was very much happy, shining brightly and beautifully.

However, Adesewa's life became bitter as she was seen shedding tears, but she did not disclose the specific wrong done to her by the man.

In another scene, Adesewa is seen pounding fufu using a mortar, also supposedly to show what her life has turned into.

The video is captioned:

"Me before I met him, me after I met him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a Nigerian lady shares her love story with tears

@okunolaronkevicto said:

"Grace will find you sis. I feel your pain. Your good time is coming. Believe that."

@mimiibeh_ commented:

"Leave him."

@amibeabi alieze said:

"Exactly what am going true now."

@user2613694297832 commented:

"Then if the marriage has not involve kid must you die there."

@Divalicious said:

"Sorry dear. Walk away from this kind of man. Pick up yourself. There's a man out there for u to love, pamper and cherish you."

Man dumps his girlfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was served breakfast by her boyfriend in a very unusual way that many have criticised.

The lady reportedly found out that her man was marrying another woman during a church announcement.

The story went viral and generated funny reactions, with some saying the girl was served breakfast in the presence of the Lord.

Source: Legit.ng