"BSc, MSc and PhD in Mathematics": Nigerian Lady Graduates From UNILAG, Wins Best Thesis Award
by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian woman who majored in mathematics graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos, (UNILAG)
  • The lady has so far bagged a BSc, an MSc and a PhD, all in mathematics, a feat that has been hailed by Nigerians
  • A post on X revealed that she won the best PhD thesis award during the 54th convocation of the University of Lagos

A Nigerian lady has been praised on social media because of her unwavering dedication to mathematics.

So far in her academic pursuit, the lady has bagged a BSc, MSc and PhD, all in the field of mathematics.

Nigerian lady bags three degrees in mathematics.
The lady has a BSc, MSc and PhD in mathematics. Photo credit: X/@/olayemi_123 and UNILAG.
Source: UGC

She was part of those who graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos during the school's 54 convocation ceremony.

A post on the microblogging platform, X by Olayemi celebrated her feat as she added another feather to her already adorned academic cap.

It was revealed that apart from bagging her PhD in UNILAG, she also won the prize for the best thesis during the convocation.

She wrote:

"BSc mathematics, MSc mathematics, PhD mathematics. Overall best PhD thesis winner, University of Lagos!"

See the post below:

Reactions as lady bags PhD in mathematics

@AbrahamMacHILLS said:

"This is huge."

@Obieze_Fortune said:

"Mathematics? You be strong woman o."

@arojinle1 said:

"Congratulations ma! I felicitate with you. This is a great feat."

@BenDiaspora said:

"NO JAPA. Congratulations. No mean feat! Stay and help us with a mathematical model out of our financial mess - Incoming is not matching outgoing."

@TimovichS said:

"Omo, you are fire. Your next move? Lemme suggest. JAPA."

@GodwinDenzel said:

"What did mathematics do to you? Congratulations."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"Super impressive! Well done. I love to see brilliant women."

@beats_bybankz said:

"You can never cheat her with change, she knows the decimals and the coins you would give her."

Brilliant student bags first class in accounting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the Benue State University aced her course and graduated with a first-class degree.

The student, Sandra Mngusonun Abuul, who studied accounting, graduated with a CGPA of 4.69 out of 5.0.

Her story, which was shared on the X platform, attracted 350k views and many congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng

