A Nigerian woman who majored in mathematics graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos, (UNILAG)

The lady has so far bagged a BSc, an MSc and a PhD, all in mathematics, a feat that has been hailed by Nigerians

A post on X revealed that she won the best PhD thesis award during the 54th convocation of the University of Lagos

A Nigerian lady has been praised on social media because of her unwavering dedication to mathematics.

So far in her academic pursuit, the lady has bagged a BSc, MSc and PhD, all in the field of mathematics.

The lady has a BSc, MSc and PhD in mathematics. Photo credit: X/@/olayemi_123 and UNILAG.

Source: UGC

She was part of those who graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos during the school's 54 convocation ceremony.

A , X by Olayemi celebrated her feat as she added another feather to her already adorned academic cap.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was revealed that apart from bagging her PhD in UNILAG, she also won the prize for the best thesis during the convocation.

She wrote:

"BSc mathematics, MSc mathematics, PhD mathematics. Overall best PhD thesis winner, University of Lagos!"

See the post below:

Reactions as lady bags PhD in mathematics

@AbrahamMacHILLS said:

"This is huge."

@Obieze_Fortune said:

"Mathematics? You be strong woman o."

@arojinle1 said:

"Congratulations ma! I felicitate with you. This is a great feat."

@BenDiaspora said:

"NO JAPA. Congratulations. No mean feat! Stay and help us with a mathematical model out of our financial mess - Incoming is not matching outgoing."

@TimovichS said:

"Omo, you are fire. Your next move? Lemme suggest. JAPA."

@GodwinDenzel said:

"What did mathematics do to you? Congratulations."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"Super impressive! Well done. I love to see brilliant women."

@beats_bybankz said:

"You can never cheat her with change, she knows the decimals and the coins you would give her."

Brilliant student bags first class in accounting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the Benue State University aced her course and graduated with a first-class degree.

The student, Sandra Mngusonun Abuul, who studied accounting, graduated with a CGPA of 4.69 out of 5.0.

Her story, which was shared on the X platform, attracted 350k views and many congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng