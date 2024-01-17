A TikTok video of a Nigerian mum who had to pick between a DNA test or a N100k gift from her husband has gone viral

The excited husband gave her two papers with the options and asked her to choose one blindly

The mum picked the paper with the DNA test option, and the husband revealed the result

A captivating video of a Nigerian mother who faced a dilemma between a DNA test or a N100k gift from her husband has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok.

The husband presented her with two papers, each containing one of the options, and asked her to choose one without peeking at what was written on them.

Wife chooses option presented by husband. Photo credit: @fadah_jesse/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The mother, who was nursing their baby, picked one of the papers at random, and it turned out to be the option for a DNA test.

In the video shared by @fadah_jesse, the husband then showed her the result of the test, which he had already conducted. To their relief, he was confirmed to be the biological father of their baby.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nsong’s closet reacted:

“Chaii women it's good we hv our own money aswear…Mk dem no play w oUr emotions like this ...congrats it's ur son.”

User93839373928383 said:

“Omo if na my sister you do this for ehhn blood go flow sha.”

Luxepurse.ng wrote:

“Chai!!chai!!chai!! That's all I can say mennnnne. Can never be me though,do your DNA test ,I will commend with my full chest but online?Tiktok?haa.”

De lor pastry:

“My own is that if am the one i will be pained but just send me 1m and above as push gift let the pain go away, i hate being suspected.”

Monria:

“DNA is necessary in this generation tho cos this gals na one kind gnome wey suppose dey live for bush.”

Moshally:

“It can never be me sha werey no trust his wife.”

Spoiled child:

“Nah guilty consciernce make u do something like this.”

Nigerian man discovers that his daughter resembles his wife's boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has demanded a DNA test after seeing that his daughter bears a striking resemblance with his wife's boss.

Trouble started after the man paid a visit to his wife's workplace and he met her boss for the first time.

The man who sent an anonymous message to Twitter user @XBrianDennis said he is looking for a DNA clinic in Abuja so as to clear his mind once and for all.

Source: Legit.ng