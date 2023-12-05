A funny man who boarded a motorcycle poured perfume on the biker so that he would smell nice

The video indicates that the bike man might not have had the best body odour, which was why the customer took action

However, netizens are reacting to the video in different ways, with some of them saying what the customer did was wrong

Many reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian man who poured perfume on a motorcyclist.

In the funny clip, the man boarded the Okada and probably didn't like the body odour of the cyclist.

The man complained of body odour before spraying the perfume. Photo credit: TikTok/@vickierol1.

Source: TikTok

Instead of enduring the odour for the duration of the short ride, he decided to pour perfume on the biker.

It appeared the biker was not aware or acted unconcerned as his customer sprayed the perfume aggressively.

The bike was in motion when the man pressed the perfume and released it on the biker's clothes, including his cap.

Some netizens rushed to the comment section to analyse the video, with a few of them condemning the funny customer. The video was shared by @vickierol1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as customer pours perfume on Okada man

@user9808148088617 said:

"Buy car bro."

@Destiny Moni commented:

"Just finish 2k perfume for him body."

@Nelson2 said:

"That’s not nice joor."

@Okeh Chibuike said:

"Then order Uber na."

Source: Legit.ng