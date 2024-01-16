A young fashion designer has lamented the poor value her friend placed on one of the outfits she made for herself

The lady wore a beautiful kaftan dress which her friend requested its price, but the friend's response was unpalatable to her

Some people made different comments about the outfit, which they considered lovely, and also reacted to the statement of the fashion designer's friend

A young fashion designer with the TikTok handle @ctalo_couture gathered mixed emotions online after she narrated how her friend asked her to reduce the price of her outfit because she is not yet a known name in the industry.

In a video, she posted her outfit, which she wants to sell for N40,000 and the chats she had with her friend, who was not comfortable with the price tag of the dress.

After her friend devalued her outfit, she noted that her brand would be known worldwide someday. She captioned her video:

"Every time I remember or see the chat this babe sent to me, it gets me sad. I know how much sacrifices I put in for my brand; the headaches, the sleepless night, the cries and how much i try to build myself anyway I can but all I get is 'I’m not there yet' for an outfit I didn’t overprice. I’ve gotten to the point where I don't allow negative feedbacks get to me but I use it as a stepping stone to do better though. So help me God. If you were in my shoes, what will you do?

Netizens react to fashion designer's chats with her friend

@Joanne:

"So, constructive criticism is your friend hating you... it's well oo. May God grant us understanding of things like these."

@Sweetchees:

"It’s one thing to advice, it’s another thing to say “you’re not there yet”."

@Lillianapearls:

"If na Veekee James now, dem go rush am."

@Enyinnaya:

"I don't see anything bad sha, to her she feels is expensive. You sef don rush dey type long message, we women sha."

@ChristaHerbals:

"Awon werrey ore, Na so one go start my business."

@Soniagold’sCouture:

"Omo, some friends ehn, my dear don’t lower your prices for anybody ooo who will pay will pay."

@Cruzzie_Mpire:

"You should use ex-friend next time, cause you shouldn’t have such people around you. They are haters and they don’t want to see you grow."

@Fashiondesignerinkigali:

"This is very painful, so sorry, it happened to me, I made an outfit for a client so she saw the video she was like send me the video let me post it."

@Mirabel:

"I experienced this. I asked her to model for me, she agreed & when it was time she said she was tired & was scratching like the clothes were dirty."

Source: Legit.ng