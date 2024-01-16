A Nigerian lady recently had an unexpected experience with a popular food delivery company

The lady received a credit of 3 million naira in her account instead of the promised compensation of 500 naira

Linda promptly informed the company of the mistake, sharing screenshots of her account balance as proof

A Nigerian woman has narrated how she was mistakenly credited a huge sum of money by a food company.

After ordering food through the platform, the delivery rider accidentally spilt the meal.

The young woman identified as @_Linda Ime on X reached out to a customer service representative of the company with complaints about her meal spillage.

The representative promptly responded to Linda's message, expressing understanding and apologising for the inconvenience caused by the subpar service.

The company also acknowledged the disappointment caused by the messy state of the delivered meal and assured Linda that they would work to prevent such incidents in the future.

As a gesture of goodwill, the company offered a 500 naira top-up to Linda's wallet for her next meal.

Accountant mistakenly sends N3 million to Linda

To Linda's utmost shock, she received a credit alert of a whopping 3 million naira instead of the expected 500 naira.

Linda, grateful for the compensation offered, brought the overpayment to the attention of the customer service representative, pointing out that her wallet had been credited with 3 million naira instead of the intended 500 naira.

She highlighted the potential mistake made by the finance department and expressed her concern over the excess amount.

Linda went ahead to share screenshots of the transaction and her conversation with a customer service representative, showcasing the discrepancy and seeking a resolution.

She wrote;

“Hi, thank you for the compensation. I think your finance department made a mistake coz I'm seeing 3 million in my wallet. I think you've overpaid my wallet.”

Resolution and removal of excess credit from Linda's account

The company acknowledged the error in Linda's account and promptly took action to rectify it.

“They've moved the money guys. I can sleep peacefully now,” Linda said joyfully after the money was retrieved by the company.

Reactions as lady shares experience with food company

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@terex444 reacted:

"You are a better person than I am"

@Skilz_man said:

“It should have been 5 million if it was an error. Sending 3 million is wild to me as the amount to be repaid is #500. Makes more sense that way.”

@adeewunmii said:

“I really like you for being honest. God bless you.”

@DrJohnBishop said:

“It is refreshing to see that honesty like this still exists in Naija. Some people would have emptied their account, switch off their phone or even change address sef.”

Man refunds money mistakenly sent to his account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in the world of today, it is surprising to send money to the wrong account, and they return it without taking from it. Such is the story of a Twitter user called Rolivhuwa who sent money to the wrong account.

According to her, when she contacted the person to inform him of her mistake, he begged her to be patient with him. Rolivhuwa said the man told her that he needed to use the money urgently but promised to send it back on Wednesday, November 25. The man fulfilled his promise and sent back the money.

As soon as she received her money, the excited young lady took to social media to share the news with her followers. Rolivhuwa's story has gone viral as her tweet gathered over 40,000 likes and 3,000 reposts.

She wrote: "Sent money to a wrong account a week ago, I contacted that person and he said he really need to use that money and he would send it back on the 25th. Guys, he just sent the full amount back now."

