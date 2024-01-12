A lady was surprised after finding out that the food she was expecting had been halved by the delivery man bringing it

In a TikTok video, the lady said her friend sent her the food, and when it was delivered, she saw that the soup and catfish were tempered with

She opened the the soup, recorded a video of it and posted on TikTok, where it is trending and getting many reactions

A lady on TikTok said a dispatch rider ate the catfish and banga soup he was to deliver to her.

In the hilarious video, @karenated said the unnamed dispatch rider ate half of the food, and she opened the soup for people to see.

The lady said her friend sent her catfish and banga soup, but the dispatch rider ate part of the dish. Photo credit: TikTok/@karenated.

Source: TikTok

The dispatch rider's face was not shown in the video but he was seen handing a plate to the late who started asking questions.

Many TikTok users agreed that the food was tempered with even as the lady said the rider apologised to her.

She wrote:

"My friend sent me a full bowl of banga soup and catfish and the rider ate half of it. He said it was a mistake. The dude finished the soup and half of the swallow, and he said “Sorry”."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as dispatch rider eats part of food he was sent to deliver

@Haro_bed said:

"Ate half? He finished the soup and left the bones."

@Esan bea said:

"You get time dey talk too much. If na me I go call area boy make then help me roll he bike inside my house. Make him go call their company people."

@aisosaogboro589 said:

"Please what was his "explanation". Can only be Lagos. Sorry."

@Renny Njemanze said:

"Who will pay the delivery fee abeg? He can eat it, but I’m not paying for the delivery, there was no delivery."

Another rider tempers with client's food

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was disappointed when a dispatch rider messed up a food delivery meant for a customer.

According to the business owner, the rider ate part of the small chops and delivered the remainder to the owner.

People who watched the video said the dispatch rider ought to be dealt with for trying to destroy her business.

Source: Legit.ng