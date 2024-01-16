A young woman has captured the hearts of netizens with her heartwarming morning routine in the village

According to her, some children in the village became her morning alarm, waking her with their whispers

A video showed them calling her name by the window and inviting her to join them in a singing and dance competition

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a young woman shared her special morning routine with the children in her village.

Instead of a traditional alarm clock, the children become her wake-up call, greeting her with whispers and affectionate calls.

Abroad-returnee shares video after visiting village Photo credit: @niniogele/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares unique morning routine in the village

Every morning, the children gathered outside the young lady's window and softly whispered, "Aunty Nneoma," to wake her up.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

When she opened her curtains, they greeted her respectfully and pleaded for her to come outside.

The kind lady identified as @niniogele on TikTok joined the children outside and even brought out her portable speaker to play music for them.

The village was filled with the sounds of joyful melodies as they all danced together, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

Woman’s video with children in her village spreads joy and laughter

The music and dance sessions with the young woman became a source of immense joy for the children.

Their laughter filled the air as they let loose and enjoyed the simple pleasure of dancing together.

The heartwarming bond between the young woman and the village children captured the attention of netizens who were all enchanted by the pure love and affection displayed in their interactions.

EugeniaLeads said:

“Children and joblessness e ele look at all the energy they have in the morning to dance.”

Jane said:

“You don't know how much of a blessing it is for children to naturally want to be around you. It means you have a kind and pure soul o.”

Dee said:

“Omg I'm crying this is so cute they are gonna be sad when you leave.”

Samson Osang said:

“I love how she said good morning. I could feel the joy and gladness from her voice. Aunty Nneoma is obviously a good person.”

Sahure Ro said:

“This brings me so much happiness. I would love to visit Nigeria one day.”

@user560291463275 reacted:

“Awwww your "good morning" to them was so soothing!”

Esther said:

“Awwwn the whisper.”

@mercurysgroove said:

“Omg what a cute way to start the day.”

Watch the video below:

Little boy protects mum from falling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a little lad who was bravely guarding his mum from tumbling off the edge of the sofa while she snoozed peacefully has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

In the adorable clip, the mum seemed to be losing her balance and sliding off her cosy sofa and the little lad quickly sprang into action and saved her from falling. When he realised that it could happen again, he gave up his fun toys and cuddled up next to his mum by the sofa to prevent it from happening again.

Many social media users who watched the video could not believe that a young boy could be that smart and praised him exhaustively. As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng