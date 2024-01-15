"N15,000 on Website": Canada-based Man Says Passport Costs N100k in Lagos, N30k in Other States
- A man resident in Canada said the cost of the Nigerian international passport seems to vary in different states of the federation
- In a post he made on X, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi said he was informed the Nigerian passport costs N100,000 in Lagos and N30,000 elsewhere
- Speaking to Legit.ng, Dr Igbalajobi said the disparity in prices is not good, as the official cost is listed as N15,000 for 32-page on the Nigerian Immigration website
A Nigerian man who lives in Canada said there is a disparity in the prices of Nigerian passports across states.
In a post he made on microblogging platform X, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi said he was informed the price of the Nigerian passport is N100,000 in Lagos.
Dr Igbalalobi, who helps poor students to get passports said he was also informed that the passport cost N30,000 in some other states.
He wondered why there was a disparity in prices and what could be the reason for the lack of uniformity.
He wrote on X:
"I have just been informed that the cost of a Nigerian passport in Lagos is N100,000 Naira compared to N30,000 Naira in other states. Why is there such a disparity in prices, and why does it differ significantly from the information on the Nigerian Immigration website?"
The official cost of the Nigerian passport
He shared a screen shot of the official price list of the international passport as provided on the website of the Nigerian Immigration Service.
On the official website of the NIS, a 32-page passport for people between the ages of 0 to 17 is supposed to go for only N8,750. Those between the ages of 18 to 59 would pay N15,000 for a 32-page passport, while older people are to pay N8,750. The cost of a 64-page passport is N20,000 for all ages.
In a short chat with Legit.ng, Dr Igbalajobi said:
"I see the disparity in prices as annoying. More so, people still pay extra charges undefined to expedite the process."
See his post below:
Reactions as man shares disparity in Nigerian passport prices
@patrichokr said:
"I paid N55,000 to renew my 32-pages (5-year) passport at the Warri immigration office in Delta State."
@Abbeylincson said:
"In Akure, renewal is 70,000 Naira. If you don't pay no capturing for you. A spy can be sent to investigate."
Dr Igbalajobi helps students get passport
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi was able to get N1.3 million through crowdfunding in January 2023.
With the money, some 100 students were supported in getting their passports.
The money is usually donated by well-to-do individuals willing to lift poor students.
