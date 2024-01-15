A Nigerian man who now lives in the UK has inspired people with how his salary improved after he moved abroad

The man, Dipo Awojide, said he used to earn N32,500 during his NYSC days at Wema Bank

He relocated to the UK, and his salary improved as he was offered £15,000 (N18 million) and then £33,000 (N40 million)

A Nigerian man said his salary improved from N32,500 to £15,000 after he relocated to the UK.

In a post, the man, Dipo Awojide, encouraged young people to accept small job offers and gain experience after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Dipo said he used to earn N32,500 during his NYSC at Wema Bank. Photo credit: X/Ogbeni Dipo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Dipo said he was earning N10,000 from the government and N22,500 from Wema Bank, where he did his NYSC.

Man's salary changed after he moved to the UK

However, he stayed put, completed the NYSC, and gained experience before moving abroad for further studies and work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dipo inspired people with how his salary improved to £15,000 (N18 million) in 2011 and £33,000 (N40) in 2015 when he completed his PhD in the UK.

Dipo said on X:

"If you get a job paying N100K in Lagos or Abuja after NYSC please take it if you don’t currently have a better option. Start from somewhere, gain real life experience, develop fantastic employability skills and brand yourself excellently. After a while, aim higher and apply for better jobs. Don’t get stuck. Don’t wait forever doing nothing. Make sure you are earning and learning, constantly!"

See his full post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man inspires young people

@AdemoyeJohn said:

"I think it goes without saying at this point, even though the pay is less than that. Why stay idle when you can earn something, keep your CV going and possibly take certifications to spice up your credentials?"

@Ralphdegrea8 said:

"Just ensure you keep advancing however rate, it will still be better than remaining on a spot waiting for a sudden advancement."

Student gets lucrative remote job paying in dollars

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how a university student got a remote job that pays $3,000 per month, an equivalent of about N2.3 million in the current exchange rate.

The student, who is still in 200 level, said his ultimate aim is to relocate abroad after graduating from the university.

Many people have said he is lucky as he will be earning $36,000, which is about N28.2 million yearly, on the remote job while still in school.

Source: Legit.ng