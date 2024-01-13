A lady boarded a train from Lagos to Ibadan, and she came online to share her experience with her followers on TikTok

According to her, she paid N4000 for a business class ticket, and she arrived at the Mobolaji Johnson station at 7:35 am

She said the departure of the train was delayed, but it finally departed Lagos around past 9 and headed for Ibadan

A Nigerian lady shared her experiences after travelling by train from Lagos to Ibanda, Oyo state.

In a TikTok video, the lady, Jennifer Abah, noted that it was her third time boarding a train from Lagos to Ibadan.

The lady said business class cost her N4,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@thejenniferabah.

Jennifer said she bought the business class train ticket, which cost N4000. She said the economy class cost N2500 while the first class cost N6000.

She arrived at the Mobolaji Johnson train station around 7:35 but waited until past 9 before the train departed Lagos.

She wrote:

"I took the train from Lagos to Ibadan, where I spent 5 nights at IITA because I needed a vacation so badly."

Watch the video below:

@Chief said:

"I feel the business class is a scam for that price because it’s exactly the same as the economy and it doesn’t come with food."

@Jaynyi said:

"₦4k from Lagos to Ibadan by train. E no cost?"

@sommy commented:

"God will bless the woman behind that voice that announced the issue. In Lagos airport we don’t hear what they are saying."

@Bella said:

"We just need better leaders because this is beautiful."

@Mojaay said:

"Nigeria can do better, look at how beautiful it is."

@Farida said:

"I've missed the train before by barely 5 minutes. They used to be so prompt."

