A pretty lady in Canada said that getting jobs abroad is not as easy as many people have painted it to be

The abroad-based lady said that certificates are needed for even the most menial of jobs available

A few people in her comment section agreed with her as they shared their related experiences living in Canada

A young Nigerian lady who got her second job in Canada narrated her life experience abroad.

The lady (@sirrichie74) said that although there are many jobs in Canada, the procedures to get the jobs are hard.

The lady smiled while on the street of Canada. The middle photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @sirrichie74, GettyImages/Khanh Ngo Photography

Source: TikTok

Finding a job in Canada

She said that even washing plates or cooking requires a certificate. She added that the country's employment is built around more upskilling.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady stated that people do not talk about the preparations one must go through to get the available jobs.

In her words:

"You cannot just wake up in one day and you see somebody doing a trade because before they do anything, they study for it, and go to school."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Malificent Dahlia said:

"You practically need license for everything is so frustrating …and trust me you can stay 7months or more without jobs and the bills keeps coming."

calson tah said:

"Am in Canada too can we be friends."

She replied:

"Aww that’s nice."

Dekemi said:

"Certificate left and right."

Dakota Jimmy said:

"But will they be the one to sponsor the certificate process?"

jummy said:

"Am facing the same. Even if you have certificate is not easy to get job."

amicable marvelle said:

"My sister ehnnn…. There are many things they won’t tell you."

Veraslim said:

"I happy for you o, we still Dey look for."

user1826334888198 said:

"But if you have a certificate before coming to Canada, can you still use the certificate to apply for a job?"

goodhome55 said:

"Na you they say the fact but do you have require certificate even cleaner need and u must be legally to work here."

Man advised people to travel abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country was a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard.

Source: Legit.ng