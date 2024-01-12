A Nigerian lady in the UK landed a new job and shared her first-day experience with her online followers

She expressed her excitement but also admitted that she felt very nervous whenever she thought about it all

She revealed that her first day at work was a success and that she was optimistic about her future prospects

A Nigerian lady who had recently relocated to the UK was overjoyed when she secured a new job and decided to share her first-day experience with her online followers.

She expressed her delight about working in a different culture and meeting new people, but also confessed that she felt very nervous whenever she envisioned how her first day would unfold.

She was excited. Photo credit: @_franciskaak/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady who got a new job in the UK overcame her nervousness and enjoyed her work

She revealed that her first day at work was a pleasant surprise and that she faced no major challenges or difficulties.

In a video shared by @_franciskaak, she concluded by saying that she was optimistic about her future prospects.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olusegunmade1 reacted:

“All the very best in Jesus name and amen.”

Hillstringz said:

“Goodluck in your job.”

Achaama wrote:

“All the best.”

Sifiso Gongz commented:

“God will carry you through by His mighty hands. keep faith.”

Echomaxel:

“Congrats dear.”

K-Quarms Clothing:

“All the best.”

MrAshanti:

“Go get it Boss woman.”

