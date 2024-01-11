Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing a drama that transpired at a wedding involving the bride's sister and a guest

While they were on the dance floor, a woman joined others and tried to spray her money on the bride

The bride's sister's response to the woman's seemingly harmless action has caused a commotion online

A video has shown the moment a bride's sister prevented a female guest from raining money on her.

A TikToker, @alagaomolayinke, hailed the bride's sister's action as she shared the video.

The bride calmly protested her sister's action. Photo Credit: @alagaomolayinke

Source: TikTok

"Every bride need a sister like this!!! Spray in the money bag or spray on the floor!" she wrote.

In the clip, the bride was flanked by guests on the dance floor. Some people sprayed her money but the bride's sister was particular with one of them.

Despite the bride's calm protest, she repeatedly pushed away the female guest's hands.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the wedding video

sabstewart12345 said:

"The culture of spraying money is supposed to be a blessing. Hee sister is her spiritual guardian. She was rebuking the demons who were dressed as gods people.?? But was not! Sister knew they were evil."

CHEEKA said:

"Ha!!’ That was so intentional and she’s even taking the money back. The bride should rewatch this part oo. Her sister is the best."

Bhadmus1812 said:

"I attended a wedding last week Thursday, a man was spraying the bride money after he finished spraying her, he now placed his hand on her for hand."

officialqueen289 said:

"At my own wedding no body got access to me because two big bouncers dey front all these village people."

Harewah said:

"Imagine the bride telling her to calm down, if only she know the danger she's preventing her from."

Nailed_by.Edith said:

"Who noticed the woman isn’t spraying money but taking the money Abi na eyes dey pain me?"

yummyteebakes said:

"The bride doesn't even know the value of what her sister is doing for her... she's saying they should let her. Omo."

Man takes back money he sprayed bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned the money he sprayed a bride.

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, a bride stood like a log of wood and didn't smile as an agbada-wearing guest rained money on her.

Surprisingly, the guest seemed not to care about her countenance as he sprayed the money on the bride.

In another scene from the same wedding, the guest who had sprayed the bride money was seen in a room with two others packing the money they had sprayed at the occasion.

