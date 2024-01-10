A Nigerian student graduated with First Class Honors and as the Best Graduating Student in BSc Human Anatomy from UNILORIN

Iyilade shared her story on LinkedIn, where she motivated other students who are juggling school and work to pursue their dreams

She received hundreds of likes and comments from people who congratulated him and praised him for his excellence

Faith Iyilade, a young Nigerian student has made her country proud by graduating with First Class Honors and as the Best Graduating Student in BSc Human Anatomy from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

The student shared her inspiring story on LinkedIn, where she revealed how she balanced her academic pursuits with her online activities.

She encourages others. Photo credit: Faith Iyilade

Source: Original

Iyilade said it was not easy to juggle school and work, but she managed to do it with determination and perseverance.

She also encouraged other students who are facing similar challenges to remember that their dreams are within reach, and that nothing is impossible with hard work and passion.

She wrote:

"I graduated with First Class Honors and as the Best Graduating Student in BSc Human Anatomy, University of Ilorin. Balancing school and staying active here on LinkedIn was no walk in the park, but I made it happen! If you’re currently juggling school and work, remember that your dreams are within reach. It’s not impossible. Every long night of studying, every moment of balancing work responsibilities, every sacrifice – they all lead you one step closer to your goals. This achievement is not just about me; it’s about everyone who believes that success is earned through persistence.”

Her post has since gone viral on the platform, attracting thousands of likes and comments from people who congratulated and praised her for her excellence.

Iyilade is one of the many Nigerian youths who are making waves in the academic world with their outstanding performances.

See her LinkedIn post HERE

