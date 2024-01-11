A Bowen University graduate who was sad after getting a 2.1 in accounting shares her inspiring story of overcoming challenges

She did not give up on her dreams and goals and is pleased with her progress three year after

She learned to accept her fate, put her happiness first, ignore gossip, and enjoy each moment

Oluwakemi Akande, a young brilliant lady who graduated from Bowen University with a second-class upper in accounting has shared her inspiring story of overcoming sadness and learning valuable life lessons.

Akande said she graduated exactly three years ago but was not happy with her final result when she first saw it.

She had worked hard as a first-class student throughout her studies until the 400-level second semester grades were released in September 2020, and she received a 4.48 CGPA.

Bowen University graduate overcomes her past and shares valuable life lessons

Eventually, she had no choice except to accept her fate and move on with life. However, she did not give up on her dreams and goals.

She said she is happy with her progress, even though she may not be where she had intended to be.

She shared some key life lessons:

“Your plans may not go as planned, but it is important to get back up and go on. You are not a failure because your plan did not work out. Learn to put your happiness first at all times. People will constantly gossip, but remember that you are running your own race. Finally, there is time for everything. Enjoy each moment and keep striving for more.”

