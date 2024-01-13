A lady who is a travel advisor shared information on how tourists from Nigeria can apply for the Schengen visa

In a TikTok video, the lady said the Schengen tourist visa enables the holders to travel to 27 countries in the Schengen area

In a chat with Legit.ng, another travel advisor, Waka Waka Doctor, said to settle and work in the Schengen area, one would need a work visa

A lady who is a travel advisor advised people on how to apply for the popular Schengen visa.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady, Sassy Funke, said the Schengen visa affords the holders the opportunity to visit at least, 27 countries in Europe.

The Schengen visa expires within three months. Photo credit: TikTok/Sassy Funke and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Funke noted to get the visa, applicants can apply for it in the embassies of any of the countries in the Schengen area.

Getting a Schengen visa in Nigeria

The 27 Schengen countries are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Funke said tourists must apply for a Schengen visa at the embassy of the country where they intend to spend more time.

Working in the Schengen area

Speaking to Legit,ng, a travel expert, Waka Waka Doctor said for one to settle and work in any of the Schengen countries, one needs to get a work visa as the tourist visa expires within 90 days.

His words:

"There are various types of Schengen visas. If you want to work within the zone, you need a work permit from the country you intend to work. Only a few countries allow you to convert a tourist visa to a work visa if you find work, like Lithuania. Others have a job seekers visa that allows you 6 months to come into the country to look for work like Sweden, Austria, Germany, Portugal."

Watch Funke's visa below:

Reactions as lady shares updates about Schengen visa

@Udy4real said:

"Thanks. Things must have changed now because the last time I travelled, I landed in Frankfurt and took the train immediately to Paris and spent my holiday there."

@DatBEAMER asked:

"Please, I want to go to the USA and need a visa, please, which is preferable. I really need your help, please."

Lady preserves her visa with care

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady set to relocate to the UK was restless the night before the ultimate journey.

In a funny video trending on TikTok, she placed her Crocs shoes, UK visa and Nigerian international passport on her bed.

She constantly remembered the journey as she slept and touched the visa and travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng