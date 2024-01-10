A captivating video of a lady dancing energetically at a riverside in traditional Igbo attire has stunned viewers

The video showcased her vibrant dance moves which synchronised perfectly with an Igbo cultural song

In her caption, she invited netizens to share their birth dates, sparking engagement and excitement among viewers

A beautiful young woman has gone viral after showcasing her electrifying dance moves to an Igbo beat.

In the video, the lady danced energetically at the riverside with vibrant and alluring moves.

Igbo lady with flexible waist shows off dance moves Photo credit: @chidinma06.6/TikTok.

Igbo lady stuns viewers with amazing dance style and aura

Dressed in traditional Igbo attire with a wrapper tied on her chest and another on her waist, adorned with beads on her waist, neck, hand, and legs, she added an authentic touch to the performance.

As the lady danced with enthusiasm, her movements were perfectly synchronized with an Igbo cultural song playing in the background.

The combination of her energetic dance moves and the rhythmic beats of the song created an immersive experience for viewers.

The video celebrated Igbo culture and showcased the beauty of traditional attire and dance.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the lady identified as @chidinma06.6 invited netizens to participate by sharing their birth dates in the comments section.

This interactive element sparked engagement and excitement among viewers, as they eagerly shared their birth dates and connected with others who shared the same birth month or day.

Reactions as Igbo lady dances greatly at the riverside.

Reactions as Igbo lady dances greatly at the riverside.

@isimeme reacted:

“Feb 26 moot me ohh I never see who be my birth mate once shuu.”

Tomipinmo reacted:

“February 5.”

@saraiii said:

"Girl you're so beautiful marry me please."

@chantelldivine3 said:

“June 6.”

Lexi reacted:

“June 22.”

Collinscoyle said:

"Me and my fellow men will sell our lands to marry you."

MINES said:

“April 24.”

@favournourish reacted:

“June 9.”

@dangfanangfabless reacted:

“Yes 6th june birthday mates.”

IVY reacted:

“June 12th.”

Ajokeade GiG said:

“June 10.”

Watch the video below:

Lady dances to Asake's Joha in high heels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady, @chidinma06.6, has shared a video showing the moment she got the attention of many at a party as she danced in her high heels. Standing at the edge of a pool, the lady danced with so much energy as if she was not so close to water.

Many feared she might fall. Ladies who were watching her dance were equally scared on her behalf. The TikTok video showed a lady in front of the dancer looking in amazement.

Her well rehearsed moves to Asake's Joha earned her praises from the crowd as they screamed at every legwork she made. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1,200 comments with thousands of likes.

