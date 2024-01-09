A young boy with extraordinary marketing talent sold all his star apples without delay in Aba, Abia state

The boy was spotted with a tray of the local delicacy popularly called Udala as he walked around the market

What attracted many customers to him was the way he advertised the Udala with an interesting English language

An extraordinarily talented young boy has impressed people with his marketing skills.

People noticed the way he spoke good English to attract customers to buy his star apple.

The boy sold all his Udala without delay. Photo credit: TikTok/@jns_hair.

The skills with which he presented the apple got many people laughing out loud in the market.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @jns_hair noted that the boy was able to finish selling his Udala without delay.

She said:

"The way he sold all his udara in a twinkle of an eye was not surprising cos his marketing energy was. This year no excuses."

Reactions as boy markets Udala with skills

@Fathia said:

"His parents are so lucky to have him."

@Nefi said:

"The fact he knows it’s called star apple."

@miriammoot said:

"He used to sell crayfish before, then executive spinach, not star apple."

@jentle star said:

"He used to sell crayfish before, then executive spinach now star apple. Someone should sponsor him to Canada."

@young star said:

"Please someone should sponsor this boy to Canada."

@user91993094245173 said:

"Abeg keep posting him. His destiny helper will locate him one day."

@TerryHart said:

"Somebody should please change this boy's life biko. He's good. I pray he's recognised."

@novocane said:

"I will buy alot of star apple from him."

@BIZZY.INFO said:

"Who has the guy contact make I shock am with Canada stuff? He don over talk Canada."

@faith james said:

"I dey Aba. I wish I go catch him one day."

