Mixed reactions have trailed the message Mummy Zee's husband made on X targeting footballer Victor Osimhen

The man, who has become a viral sensation due to his wife, made public his passionate wish for Osimhen

While many people drummed support for his appeal, others thought he was pushing his luck this time

Abiola Adebisi, Mummy Zee's hubby, has caused an uproar online over his appeal to Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

In a tweet on X, Abiola expressed his desire to meet the footballer one day, saying he is a big fan.

He said he is a big fan of the Napoli forward. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, X/@AbiolaAdebisi7

He said it is his long time wish. His tweet read:

"Let me use this opportunity to ask for this my longtime wish.

"@victorosimhen9 I wish to meet you someday. I am a big fan."

His tweet blew up, amassing over 11k likes and over 1.9k retweets at the time of this report.

Mixed reactions trail Abiola Adebisi's request

@oloyenaija1 said:

"He is in camp- for AFCON.

"He will be in Lagos later today to meet with the Governor before they head to Abidjan for #AFCON outing.

"Luck may come if he isn't too occupied."

@Oduma15 said:

"Based on believe, it would come to reality."

@Blisssonn said:

"May your wish be granted ."

@SuchisLifeTH said:

"You will meet him soon, don't worry."

@_Sportify said:

"Finding grace with grace ."

@Danysleek said:

"Victor fit answer this tweet, he's like that."

@iconicsteve01 said:

"He’s responding soon.

"I trust him."

@Officially_Kriz said:

"Victor will respond I know that for sure. The way ur soap be ehh. Even if u call Ronaldo out, He will respond."

@Ochiagha_ said:

"He no go respond abeg..no be everything go go the way you want abeg ."

Lady shares old chat she had with Mummy Zee's hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had released an old chat with Mummy Zee's husband.

@Auntymuse released the old chat with Mummy Zee's husband as she made the pledge to the couple on X.

In the chat, Abiola approached the vendor for a ring for his wife but did not follow through with it due to a lack of funds.

"@AbiolaAdebisi7 I had to check if you have ever sent me a dm and Yes you did on Ring for @_Debbie_OA but you couldn’t process due to funds.

"I am gifting you and her Wedding set of Rings," she wrote.

