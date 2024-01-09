In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, three orphaned siblings have graduated from their respective educational institutions

Ezeka Chidimma Grace, the eldest of the siblings, embarked on a challenging journey to ensure her late parents' dream of seeing their children educated was fulfilled

With the support of relatives and the unwavering help of her uncle, they all navigated through various obstacles, working and studying simultaneously

A Nigerian lady, Ezeka Chidimma Grace, has shared how she and her two siblings were separated and placed under the care of different relatives after the untimely demise of their parents during their childhood.

Chidimma was taken in by her father's cousin, while her sister and brother were placed with other family members.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Ezeka's determination to pursue education remained steadfast.

Chidimma's journey to higher education began after completing her secondary school education. She left her father’s cousin and moved in with her uncle to start working and save money for her studies.

Her ultimate goal was to honour her late parents' wishes by attaining the highest level of education possible.

Balancing her job and studies, Chidimma successfully gained admission to Alvan Ikoku College of Education, affiliated with the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Throughout her college years, Chidimma continued to work tirelessly, juggling her responsibilities as a student and an employee. It was during this time that her uncle, who had always been supportive, called to congratulate her on her admission and offered her a scholarship.

With the combination of her hard work, the scholarship, and additional financial assistance from her uncle and other relatives, Chidimma was able to graduate.

Chidimma also recounted how she supported her two siblings throughout their educational journey.

While serving in Abia State, she provided them with a place to live and helped them process their JAMB exams, leading to their admission into Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State.

Despite facing challenges and shouldering the burden, Chidimma reached out to her uncle, who generously offered financial assistance along with her teacher's salary.

Determined not to let them drop out after completing their OND, she even sacrificed her own time for extra lessons. With unwavering support and dedication, they persevered, and in 2023, they proudly graduated.

Not only did Chidimma achieve her own educational goals, but she also ensured her siblings had the opportunity to further their education.

Speaking to Legit.ng, she said:

“My Name is Ezeka Chidimma Grace. Am the First child of the family. Our parents died when we were still kids. Then we lived in Lagos. After their death, the three of us were separated. I was taken to my Dad's cousin's house(Female, married). My sister was taken to my Dad's Cousin's house too( Male, Married) while my mum's sister took my brother.

"After secondary school, I left them to stay with my uncle to start working because I wanted to go to school and it has always been the desire of my late mum and Dad to see us to school even to the highest level before death came and took them away. While working I applied for Jamb, passed and got admission into Alvan Ikoku College of Education Affiliated to University of Nigeria Nsukka.

"While I was in school, I was working and schooling. One faithful day, my Dad's cousin (my uncle) called to tell me that he heard I just got admission and congratulated me, right on the call he placed me on scholarships. God so being kind I also worked for myself because it is not everything that I will get, I graduated, went for service (NYSC), started a teaching Job and concentrated on my siblings to further their education.

"While I was serving at Abia state, they lived with me till we were able to Process their jamb and both of them got admission into Federal Polytechnic Oko Anambra state. It wasn't easy to be honest. The burden was too much. I called both of them and told them to find something doing while I contacted my uncle, (the same person that placed me on scholarships) God so being kind he responded with the help of other relative and addition of my salary as a teacher.

"A time came when they said that they were going to drop once they were done with their OND but I disagreed, I started extra lessons that made me not to even have time for myself, together with the funding from my uncle. This was how we kept pushing it till last year 2023 when they graduated. To God be the Glory. The three Orphans are now graduates.”

