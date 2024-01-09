A man has said he is compelled to testify in favour of the late Prophet TB Joshua, insisting that the televangelist was of help to him

In an X post, the man, Benfil, said he faced a serious illness called chronic osteomyelitis and was bound for amputation

He claimed he visited TB Joshua's Synagogue Church of All Nations and got his healing after prayers by the late prophet

A man has come out to stoutly defend embattled prophet TB Joshua, insisting that the late church leader saved his life.

In a post seen on X, the man, Benfil, noted that he was diagnosed with chronic osteomyelitis in 2009.

The man said he got a miracle at SCOAN. Photo credit: X/@benfil_ and TB Joshua.

Benfil said he visited the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN and he received his healing.

He said he was compelled to testify about the good thing God did for him at TB Joshua's church in the face of the ongoing revelations by a BBC documentary.

Benfil said:

"In 2009, I faced a daunting diagnosis of chronic osteomyelitis, with the possibility of losing my thigh to amputation. Desperate for a solution, I visited the Synagogue Church of All Nations and sought healing from the late Prophet T.B Joshua. Contrary to claims of fake miracles, my firsthand experience was transformative. Not only did I find spiritual support, but I witnessed the philanthropic side of Joshua, who played a vital role in providing scholarships and education to many. Thanks to his spiritual intervention, my dire medical situation took a positive turn, and I am grateful for the impact he had on my life. I respect this man. Please Let’s allow the dead to rest in peace."

He said in a follow-up post with a video:

"I feel compelled to speak out against the online accusations and name-calling targeting a man of God who played a significant role in transforming my life, saving me from a chronic bone infection, preventing amputation, and overall, saving my life. Remaining silent doesn't mean appreciation for the miracles God has worked through TB Joshua; I believe it's important to share my testimony, regardless of others' beliefs or doubts."

He went ahead to share a video of his healed leg under the X post, showing people the scar on his thigh after he got the miracle.

See his post below:

Reactions as man says he got a miracle at SCOAN

@nellsonpapi said:

"Miracles shouldnt have scars though, even Jesus' was perfection...this one was treated!"

@NicoloDiWumio1 asked:

"So he prayed and you were healed!? Doctors had no hand in it?"

