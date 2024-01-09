A hilarious video of a little boy who fled from a robot waitress as it delivered food to him and his mum went viral on TikTok

The little boy, who sat next to his mum, seemed to encounter a robot server for the first time

In the video, he assumed the robot was going to harm him and he grabbed his mum’s hand for help

A funny video of a terrified little boy who sprinted away from a robot waitress as it approached his table with food for him and his mum captured the attention of many on TikTok.

The little boy, who reached forward to his mum, appeared to have a first-time encounter with a robot server and displayed a lot of anxiety.

Little boy reacts. Photo credit: @the_rajore_clan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the hilarious video shared by @the_rajore_clan, he mistook the robot for a hostile creature and he desperately sought his mum’s hand for protection.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Twiga reacted:

“In Kenya we are used to this.”

Evanceomondi769 said:

“You can move a villager to town but you can't move up village in him, that is a villager my friend.”

Daisywaruguru delicacies:

“Its the way the wazungus are looking at you.”

Aatu228Sharon:

“Kids are spirit, I'm sure he's seeing it in different way.”

Lucy kagwa

“The robot is like take to table no7.”

Suenjeru:

“The baby is me mtanipeleka therapy.”

Pam Joan Mumbi:

“You didn't notice the kiss the robot gave after delivery.”

Dorcus07:

“So the baby was like 'what the hell is thing coming towards me.”

Cele:

“The babies reaction that will be me.”

Robot waiter gets angry to customer who blocks its way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a robot waiter named 'Peanut' getting upset with a customer in a restaurant went viral on social media.

The video showed a woman standing in the way of the robot waiter, and Peanut told her “Don’t block my way Please, I have to work otherwise I’ll be fired”.

Peanut is one of the robot waiters at the U & Me Revolving Hot Pot restaurant in Orlando, USA.

Source: Legit.ng