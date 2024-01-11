A businesswoman has advised those seeking to relocate abroad in 2024 to learn an important skill before they migrate in 2024

She said it is a sought-after skill overseas and people who are versatile in it can make a lot of money

A relocation expert spoke with Legit.ng about the skill, saying it is even easier to find such jobs abroad

A Nigerian woman, @divaexquisite, has advised men to learn how to drive trucks before they travel out in 2024.

In a TikTok video, the businesswoman said that though it may be underrated in Nigeria, it is one of the high-paying jobs overseas.

According to her, payment of rent abroad is on a monthly basis and not like the yearly arrangement in Nigeria and as such, one needs a well-paying job to offset such bills.

The average salary of a truck driver in Canada

Checks on Talent.com show that truck driving is a well-paying job in Canada in 2024.

The average driver's salary in Canada is $42,900 (N40.8 million) per year or $22 (N20,900) per hour. Entry-level positions start at $35,792 (N34 million) annually, while most experienced workers make up to $60,120 (N57.2 million) annually.

Relocation expert says truck driving is lucrative but there is a condition

Speaking with Legit.ng, a relocation expert, Akintobi Glory, confirmed that truck driving is highly lucrative abroad.

She, however, noted that one needs the right license to operate and shed light on what is involved. In her words:

"It (driving) is highly lucrative, especially truck driving. Landing such jobs is easy, but you must have the right license that shows you can drive a truck, which you can get after graduating from a truck driving school.

"You as a Nigerian is advised to learn how to drive a truck and get a recommendation letter from Nigeria showing you have experience in driving. This will help reduce cost, as the cost of driving school is high in Canada.

"The salary range depends on your experience, hours of work, and province. But on average $40,000-$80,000 per Annum. There are people who earn over 100,000."

Mixed reactions trail her truck driving advise

paulokeke5493 said:

"You will still going to learn it over there if you finally jakpa even if you have learned it here in Nigeria."

banky said:

"Am a truck driver, but na to japa muller I no fit afford."

Mr Grace international said:

"If you like learn all skill if you reach you most learn am again."

GoodyMilan said:

"Nothing stops you from learning that too, there're female truck drivers too!"

Pupory Austria said:

"I am trailer driver, for over 7 year now but i don stop driving in Nigeria , the salary too . Going to Canada soon."

Max said:

"Druck drivers dey cash out big time here in America."

Caroline Okoro said:

"Best job ever allowed me to buy house in Africa in just one year and six months."

