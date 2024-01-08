A lady has shared important areas of concern to note for those who would be going for visa interviews

According to the travel content creator, ignoring these pitfalls is one of the quickest ways to a visa rejection

Her four-point visa interview pitfalls have stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some disagreeing with her

A travel content creator, @sassyfunke, has enumerated four things Nigerians must avoid during a visa interview.

The Nigerian lady said people see their visa applications rejected for doing one or all of the errors in her list.

In a TikTok video, @sassyfunke noted that it is the quickest way to a visa rejection.

The pitfalls she mentioned are as follows:

1. Do not lie to the immigration officer.

2. Do not guess the answers to questions. If you do not understand a question asked, request a repeat of it.

3. Do not forget your supporting documents.

4. Don't argue with or interrupt your visa officer.

People shared their thoughts on her visa interview pitfalls to avoid

Ac Toni Reigns said:

"Loving this and God bless you, I know that moment will definitely come. Sassy, since you delighted in people's progress the good Lord will honor you."

HayB Ika said:

"This video na for person wey no get money , portable self get visa."

Big Tom said:

"Thank God I got my German passport...no interview for visa for 198 countries."

user9695818874325 said:

"If you like say All the truth and be humble they would still deny you it doesn’t work."

Funsho Ijiti said:

"Very true. In addition maintain warm eye contact, don't sound or look desperate...Nice work."

Nakibuuka said:

"l forgot the most lmportant doc,affidavit of support but consular was merciful and told me to send it electronically. got approved. . prayers work.''

user7359730097503 said:

"I disagree we have to lie to immigration officers how else do we get a visa. that can't find out I got my papers from oluwole."

user4084777260383 said:

"You're right, but they already know if they'll give you or not from the moment they through ur profile, that's b4 even coming for interview."

US Immigration lawyer shares why people get denied visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US immigration lawyer had shed light on why visa officers reject people's visa applications.

In a TikTok clip, the lawyer, at Essien Law Firm, stated that people experience problems and eventual denial because of contradictions in their applications and statements.

She advised people to be prepared and sound confident during their next interview appointment to prevent a repeat of their last visa denial.

