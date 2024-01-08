A Nigerian lady revealed how to apply for her international passport online without going to the immigration office

She shared a video with step-by-step instructions on how to use the online service launched by the Nigerian immigration service

She said that this service was convenient, fast, and cheap, and that there was no need to hire agents or pay extra fees

A Nigerian lady has shared her tips on how to successfully apply for international passport online using the service launched by the Nigerian immigration service.

She also made a video tutorial with detailed instructions on how to use this service, which she said was very convenient, fast, and cheap as well as the documents needed.

Lady gives tips. Photo credit: Nigerian Immigration Service/X

Source: Twitter

In the video shared by @bint_mufadil, she advised other Nigerians to take advantage of this service and avoid paying agents or extra fees that are not necessary.

Meanwhile, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigerian interior minister, officially launched the promised international passport automation system.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The automation system launched on January 8 will allow Nigerians to apply for their international passports from their own homes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of of the reactions below:

Shugahpil reacted:

“How long did it take for yoU to get yourpassport?”

Kayin xoXo said:

“Hello tomorrow is my capturing I have a little problem.”

Ajibola_aa wrote:

“Hello i just did mine will they call me for capturing automatically or i will book appointment my self?”

Realhajbeowulf:

“I think u were Ghanaian seriously.”

Maryam Shuaib:

“Thank you for this. I wish things were less stressful.”

Kunid007:

“Jazakillahu khaira sis.”

Harbiodun Humb:

“Make I no talk ooo those people.”

AsmauShuayb:

“l applied for my brother and he's now waiting for collection. Yes it does take time. About 6weeks now.”

Mufadil's Daughter:

“Yes. You have a speculated date for collection. Good luck.”

WZainab:

“Please i want to renew my passport...is it the same process... or how it goes.. se enlighten please.”

FG finally set to launch website Nigerians can use to apply

Legit.ng previously confirmed that the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, NIS online system will go live on January 8, 2024.

This marks a significant leap for Nigerians seeking an efficient and transparent way to obtain an international passport.

Speaking on the new development, Tunji-Ojo said Nigerians can expect a smooth experience when applying for an international passport using this link.

Source: Legit.ng