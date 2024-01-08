A Nigerian woman who faced criticism for waking up at 4:50 am to prepare food for her husband has received lots of financial help from men

A man named Musa Sani also stepped in and donated $500 worth of cryptocurrency to support Mrs. Olaki

This great act of generosity sparked a massive wave of support from netizens in the comments section

A Nigerian woman, Mrs. Deborah Olaki, also known as Mummy Zee's dedication to waking up early and cooking for her husband recently caught the attention of social media users.

It all started with a tweet in response to a user questioning the motivation behind a wife waking up early to cook for her husband.

Woman’s tweet of waking up by 4:50am to prepare food for him brings her financial liberation

Little did Mrs. Olaki know that her tweet would ignite a heated debate and subsequently lead her to financial greatness.

Critics questioned the necessity of such actions in maintaining a healthy relationship.

The backlash intensified as individuals debated the role of traditional gender roles in modern society.

The controversy surrounding Mrs. Olaki's tweet gained traction, attracting both supporters and detractors.

In an unexpected twist, a man named Musa Sani, also known as @MusaSani_ on social media, stepped forward to support Mrs. Olaki.

He generously donated $500 worth of cryptocurrency, specifically BLK, as his contribution to empower her.

Musa's act of kindness aimed to encourage Mrs. Olaki and defy the critics who labelled her as insecure.

He wrote;

“Drop BNB address for $500 worth of $BLK. This will be my little contribution. The crypto community must be part of this! RT for her to see please.”

Netizens defy critics and empower Mrs. Olaki

The support for Mrs. Olaki grew exponentially as social media users rallied behind her.

Messages of encouragement and admiration flooded in, applauding her dedication and commitment to her relationship.

