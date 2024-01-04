A Nigerian man revealed the five best tech skills that anyone could learn easily in 2024 without any coding or programming knowledge

He explained that while tech jobs were highly lucrative, many of them required coding skills to become a professional and secure a position

He listed the five skills that did not need coding, which were Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), among others

Many people are intimidated by the complexity and difficulty of coding, and think that they have no chance of landing a tech job without it.

However, this is not true. There are many tech skills that do not require any coding or programming knowledge, and that can be learned easily in 2024.

Man shares lucrative skills. Photo credit: @kunle_sidehustle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man shared his insights in a TikTok handle named @kunle_sidehustle on the five best tech skills that anyone can learn quickly and easily in 2024 without coding.

He said that these skills are in high demand, and can help boost resume and income potential.

The first skill that he mentioned was Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). SEO is the process of improving the visibility and ranking of a website on Google. The second skill that he mentioned was Customer Relationship Management (CRM). CRM is the process of managing and improving the relationships and interactions between a business and its customers.

He also mentioned Social Media Management and video editing and content creation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Folarin reacted:

“I am from Nigeria and want to learn am a music producer. Ur help will really change a life thanks.”

Kwaben

“Hi am from Ghana and I really want to have the knowledge u have about this.”

Peacemaker:

“Great content Bro. how do you get ur video recording sound to be so clear?”

Blavkmania:

"How can I go about the CRM.”

Alexander Presley Nosakhare:

“Please where can I learn video editing.”

Zika:

“Please where canI learn CUstomer Relation Management?”

Ciute lady:

“Sir please I like to learn this to the fullest, how can we see each other I may pay you small money just for yoU to teach me okay.”

