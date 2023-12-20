A man who lives and works in Canada shared an important update concerning jobs new immigrants could do in Canada

The man who regularly shares inspiring updates about life and work in Canada said a warehouse job pays well

He said people who work in a warehouse could earn as much as N14,000 per hour and about N3 million per calendar month

A man has shared a lucrative job that can pay new immigrants N3 million per month in Canada.

He noted that people who work in warehouses in places such as New Brunswick take home at least N14,000 per hour.

The man said working as a warehouse staff in Canada pays handsomely well. Photo credit: TikTok/@canadaliveupdates and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

The man who uses the TikTok handle, @canadaliveupdates, the job cannot be considered a white-collar job, but it is lucrative.

He said working at a warehouse could fetch N3 million per month even if the person is a new immigrant.

He stated that many people who relocate to Canada expect to work in a posh office but that was not always the case.

See the video below:

Reactions as man shares vital work updates in Canada

@David Kayode Oni asked:

"$5000 job for newcomers?"

@Kiitan asked:

"I want to process a Canada student visa on my own, without involving an agent… please what and documents do I need? I'm coming with my family, husband, and child."

@user5141177218802 commented:

"Please, sir, what type of visa can I apply for to come to Canada that will allow me enter and search for a job."

@De prince asked:

"Can someone with a tourist and conference visa get an opportunity of such jobs."

@onyi baby asked:

"Please, can I do caregiver training before coming to Canada? Please, I need ur advice."

@Hawty_tiana asked:

"Please, can females work in a warehouse, and where can we find the jobs? I have been applying since no response."

@oyinda said:

"Can a woman work in the warehouse pls? I'm coming in as a student and I am on the look out for flexible job while schooling

Source: Legit.ng