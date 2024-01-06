A Nigerian lady who lived in the UK shared her story of how she moved to a new flat near her workplace

She said that when she paid for the new flat, her rent at the old one had not expired yet

In the video, she showed herself packing to the new flat and explained that the new flat was also cheaper

A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK revealed her remarkable story of how she managed to move to a new flat that was nearer to her workplace and more affordable than her previous one, just six months after signing a lease for another one.

She narrated that when she stumbled upon the new flat and decided to pay for it, she still had several months left on her rent at the old flat, which was far from her work and more expensive.

In the video shared by @lanii.a, she documented her journey of packing her belongings and moving to the new flat, while highlighting the benefits of the new flat.

She expressed her joy and satisfaction with the new flat, which was not only closer to her work, saving her time and money on transportation, but also cheaper, allowing her to save more money for other things.

Source: Legit.ng