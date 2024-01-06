Global site navigation

“I Have Two Appartements in the UK at the Same Time”: Nigerian Lady Moves Abroad Gets 2 Places
by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian lady who lived in the UK shared her story of how she moved to a new flat near her workplace
  • She said that when she paid for the new flat, her rent at the old one had not expired yet
  • In the video, she showed herself packing to the new flat and explained that the new flat was also cheaper

A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK revealed her remarkable story of how she managed to move to a new flat that was nearer to her workplace and more affordable than her previous one, just six months after signing a lease for another one.

She narrated that when she stumbled upon the new flat and decided to pay for it, she still had several months left on her rent at the old flat, which was far from her work and more expensive.

Photo of young lady
Lady had two places at some point in UK. Photo credit: @lanii.a/TikTok
Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @lanii.a, she documented her journey of packing her belongings and moving to the new flat, while highlighting the benefits of the new flat.

She expressed her joy and satisfaction with the new flat, which was not only closer to her work, saving her time and money on transportation, but also cheaper, allowing her to save more money for other things.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifunanya Amaechi reacted:

“Lani, where in the Uk are you?”

Thistemmy said:

“I just moved to my third house in 8 months yoU have a sister here.”

JennypherKings wrote:

“Hi dear please can you help me with the landlord's contact?”

Dum Dum commented:

“Me when I finally see house.”

Blizzlove:

“The number of addresses yoU will have to write down when doing DBS.”

Demayorl4:

“Please can you help me with the Landlord contact.. Very urgent.”

Iyunade:

“God when.”

User83839363737373:

“It's not wasted if you want to leave you can use a last month without paying.”

Nigerian graduate sells her shop, packs and moves abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady made a photo slide on TikTok to document her relocation abroad.

The lady said before leaving the country, she had to sell her business (shop) and let all her workers go.

On getting to her dream country, the lady said the place was beautiful and felt like she was in heaven.

