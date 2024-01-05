A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada with her husband shared their inspiring story of becoming homeowners in less than a year

They managed to save enough money to buy their own house, after living in a rented property when they first arrived in Canada

The woman announced their achievement online and received a lot of praise and admiration

A Nigerian lady and her husband who relocated to Canada shared their amazing journey of becoming homeowners in a foreign country in a short span of time.

They revealed how they were able to save enough money to buy their own house, after living in a rented accommodation when they first moved to Canada.

Couple in their home. Photo credit: @drprincessjanet/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @drprincessjanet, the lady took to social media to announce their remarkable feat and received a lot of congratulatory messages and positive feedback.

Their story is an inspiration to many people who aspire to own their own property in a new place.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Israel Abiola reacted:

“This is the kind of grace I pray for this year.”

1BwoyLezzyl Il said:

“Mortgage and pay the rest for years but anyhow Congrats and if you miss payment they repose this beauty.”

Adekunle commented:

“Please give me a manual.”

Terryinks also commented:

“This hoUse is awesome.”

Olori musa:

“Congratulations ma.”

Jainee:

“How do I achieve this?? I live in Nova scotia and 5months old in canada. This is huge!! congratulations dear.”

Chinyere Gift Ugochukwu esq:

“Yo, this is breathtaking abeg you do well. Congratulations to you jare.”

Nigerian couple who moved to UK 2 years ago build their house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK two years ago have fulfilled their aspiration of owning their own house in the country.

In a video that went viral on social media, they showed gratitude for their new home which has a stunning design with spacious rooms, elegant furniture, and stylish decorations.

The couple, as shared by @thechiderapeters expressed their happiness and relief at leaving their rented accommodation, where they faced many challenges and difficulties, and moving into their own property.

Source: Legit.ng