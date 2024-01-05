“We Bought House in Canada Within a Year”: Nigerian Couple Achieves Dream Home After Relocating
- A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada with her husband shared their inspiring story of becoming homeowners in less than a year
- They managed to save enough money to buy their own house, after living in a rented property when they first arrived in Canada
- The woman announced their achievement online and received a lot of praise and admiration
A Nigerian lady and her husband who relocated to Canada shared their amazing journey of becoming homeowners in a foreign country in a short span of time.
They revealed how they were able to save enough money to buy their own house, after living in a rented accommodation when they first moved to Canada.
In a video shared by @drprincessjanet, the lady took to social media to announce their remarkable feat and received a lot of congratulatory messages and positive feedback.
Their story is an inspiration to many people who aspire to own their own property in a new place.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Israel Abiola reacted:
“This is the kind of grace I pray for this year.”
1BwoyLezzyl Il said:
“Mortgage and pay the rest for years but anyhow Congrats and if you miss payment they repose this beauty.”
Adekunle commented:
“Please give me a manual.”
Terryinks also commented:
“This hoUse is awesome.”
Olori musa:
“Congratulations ma.”
Jainee:
“How do I achieve this?? I live in Nova scotia and 5months old in canada. This is huge!! congratulations dear.”
Chinyere Gift Ugochukwu esq:
“Yo, this is breathtaking abeg you do well. Congratulations to you jare.”
Nigerian couple who moved to UK 2 years ago build their house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK two years ago have fulfilled their aspiration of owning their own house in the country.
In a video that went viral on social media, they showed gratitude for their new home which has a stunning design with spacious rooms, elegant furniture, and stylish decorations.
The couple, as shared by @thechiderapeters expressed their happiness and relief at leaving their rented accommodation, where they faced many challenges and difficulties, and moving into their own property.
